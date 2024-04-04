CMA CGM Plans 10% Bunker Consumption Cut for 10 Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has signed a deal with Damen Shipyards Group to carry out the modifications later this year. Image Credit: Damen Shipyards Group

French container line CMA CGM is planning retrofits to about 10 of its ships that are expected to save them more than 10% in bunker consumption.

The firm has signed a deal with Damen Shipyards Group to carry out the modifications later this year, the shipyard company said in a statement on its website this week.

The first step will be bulbous bow retrofits that can save 5-10% in fuel consumption, to be carried out at Damen Shiprepair Dunkerque and Damen Shiprepair Amsterdam.

"CMA CGM is looking at other upgrades that can further contribute to the efficiency of their vessels," Damen Shipyards Group said in the statement.

"To assist the shipping group in meeting its goals, Damen is also offering packages that not only include the bow bulb, but also a propeller upgrade, modifications to the propeller nozzle, and silicone paint.

"Each of these upgrades will deliver additional fuel economies of between 2 and 5%, yielding a return on investment in less than three years as well as yielding significant reductions in carbon and other pollutants."