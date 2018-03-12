Bunker One Launches New Physical Supply Location

Bunker One has expanded its physical supply operations to Israel.

Bunker One today announced the launch of a new physical supply location through Binyamina-based Bunker Point Supply Ltd in Israel.

The new Eastern Mediterranean operation services the ports of Ashdod, Hadera, Ashkelon, Eilat and Haifa Shipyard.

"Maritime activity in the Eastern Mediterranean has been characterized by continuous growth, development, and traffic volumes aided by the prospects of the significant rise in regional offshore activities and developments in transshipment and storage infrastructure in this specific area," said Bunker One.

Bunker Point Supply has positioned two bunkering tankers at the port of Ashdod for regional bunkering services: the 2012 built M/T Euploia 1 (820 DWT) and the 2007 built M/T Leon (4300 DWT).

RWT service is also possible in Ashdod, Eilat and Haifa Shipyard.

"Bunker Point Supply is committed to introducing a new driving spirit of world class bunkering solutions to the East Mediterranean. The Bunker Point Supply team holds vast experience in the field of bunkering by being vertically integrated in sourcing, logistics and physical supply coupled with and strengthened by an unsurpassed network of trading offices around the world," the company said.