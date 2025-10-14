BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Lowest Since April 2021

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices reached a new multi-year low on Monday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker prices mostly sank at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to to their lowest level in four and a half years.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports sank by $4.50/mt to $501.50/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since April 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $3/mt to $442/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $3.50/mt to $753.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.59/bl to $63.32/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $11/mt to $459/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $13/mt to $430/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $8/mt to $466/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $1/mt to $451.50/mt.