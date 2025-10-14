BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops to Lowest Since April 2021

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Tuesday October 14, 2025

Bunker prices mostly sank at ports around the world on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices dropping to to their lowest level in four and a half years.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports sank by $4.50/mt to $501.50/mt on Monday, reaching its lowest level since April 2021.

The G20-HSFO Index declined by $3/mt to $442/mt, while the G20-MGO Index lost $3.50/mt to $753.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $1.59/bl to $63.32/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a negative trend. At Singapore prices fell by $11/mt to $459/mt, at Rotterdam they declined by $13/mt to $430/mt, at Fujairah they sank by $8/mt to $466/mt, and at Houston they dropped by $1/mt to $451.50/mt.

Ship & Bunker News Team
To contact the editor responsible for this story email us at editor@shipandbunker.com