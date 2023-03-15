Container Line ONE Orders Ammonia and Methanol-Ready Boxships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The 13,700 TEU vessels are due for delivery in 2025 and 2026. File Image / Pixabay

Singapore-based container line Ocean Network Express (ONE) has ordered ten new boxships suitable for retrofit to ammonia or methanol propulsion.

The 13,700 TEU vessels are due for delivery in 2025 and 2026, the company said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The vessels will come with methanol- and ammonia-ready notations, typically meaning that enough space has been left in the design to retrofit the vessels for larger storage tanks for these fuels at a later date.

The company is also discussing with the shipyard the possibility of adding carbon capture and storage systems to the ships on delivery.

"For ONE, green strategy is a top management priority, and it aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050," the company said in the statement.

"The company committed to achieving sustainable maritime transportation by continuing to invest in greener assets and technologies and, as a leader in decarbonization in shipping, to decarbonize maritime transport through extensive collaboration with industry stakeholders."