New Fuels, Distribution Part of MSC's CO2 Reduction Plan

by Ship & Bunker News Team

CO2 reduction plan. File Image / Pixabay.

Cruise operator Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) is confident of hitting the International Maritime Organisation's intensity target ahead of schedule.

Pandemic interruptions notwithstanding, the company says in its latest sustainability report that it "will meet the IMO intensity ambition of 40% reduction [in CO2 output] by 2027 -- three years earlier that the industry target date of 2030".

The company's roadmap to reaching net-zero status by 2050 and new build plan "will be subject to regular review as technologies develop, commercial viability is assured and new opportunities arise".

On new fuels, the company envises collaborating with technology providers to develop new lower or zero-emissions fuels and having "direct engagement with energy providers to ensure the delivery and storage system to bring these new fuels to market".

In 2021, the MSC's ships used in total 350,724 metric tonnes (mt) of bunker fuel and produced 1,103,320 mt of CO2, according to the report. Fuel consumption from cruise operations only was 239,483 mt. Its fleet comprises 19 ships of which 14 are equipped with scrubbers.