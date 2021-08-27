Ørsted Takes Delivery of Battery-Diesel Hybrid Crew Transfer Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new ships will serve the Hornsea Project 2 offshore wind farm. Image Credit: Incat Crowther

Wind farm operator Ørsted has taken delivery of two new hybrid crew transfer vessels.

The MHO Asgard and MHO Apollo are capable of running either on diesel engines or using battery power, designer Incat Crowther said in a statement on its website on Thursday.The ships are the third and fourth designed by Incat Crowther for Ørsted, and will serve the Hornsea Project 2 offshore wind farm.

"The system offers exceptional flexibility, allowing the vessel to operate in zero-emission electric mode for up to 8 hours, or in combination with diesel propulsion for a maximum speed of 25 knots," Incat Crowther said in the statement.

"The flexibility is enhanced by the use of multiple modular generators, meaning power generation can be optimized for the operational profile."