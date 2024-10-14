Oilchart International Hires CEO From ExxonMobil

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Johan Saerens joined the firm as CEO as of October 1. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier Oilchart International has hired a new CEO.

Johan Saerens joined the firm as CEO as of October 1, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Monday.

Saerens previously worked in a variety of roles for ExxonMobil since June 2006, most recently as a distillates trader in Brussels.

"Leveraging his experience, Oilchart can continue to further expand in niche markets focusing on blending multiple grades and bio products," the company representative said.

"With 42 years of experience, Oilchart International NV stands as one of the EU's longest-running independent physical suppliers in the bunker market, consistently pursuing new opportunities within the oil sector."