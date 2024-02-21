Equipment Firms and Shipyard Strike Deal to Facilitate Take up of Methanol Bunker Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Yiu Lian Dockyards, Guangzhou Jihai Shipping and Auramarine representatives at signing ceremony. Image Credit / Auramarine

An agreement struck between three ship service firms aims to accelerate the uptake of methanol as bunker fuel for ships.

Fuel systems provider Auramarine has made the agreement with another ship equipment firm, Guangzhou Jihai, and shipyard Yiu Lian Dockyards, to make it easier for ship operators to fit the gear required to use methanol as fuel for their ships.

The "one-stop service" will be based at the shipyard and "will include the integration of methanol supply units, bunker stations, deep well pumps, fuel tank instruments, PV valves, gas detection and leak detection, instrument air control systems, SS Links ESD systems, water glycol heat exchange, MFSS system debugging and training", according to a statement from Auramarine.

Auramarine will supply methanol fuel related systems while Guangzhou will source other, related equipment, the statement added.

Methanol is one of a number of alternatives to oil-derived fuel oil that are being taken up by the global shipping industry.