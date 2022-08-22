Hapag-Lloyd Launches 'Three-Digit Million Range' Fleet Efficiency Upgrade Programme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The programme commenced with the loading of the first retrofit propeller in the Port of Hamburg. Image Credit: Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd today announced it has commenced a major fleet upgrade program aimed at lowering fuel consumption and associated CO2 emissions for over 150 of its vessels.

Efficiency measures include plans to equip at least 86 ships with more efficient propellers, 36 vessels will receive a new, flow-optimised bulbous bow, and resistance-reducing anti-fouling paint will be applied to all vessels on the part of the exterior hull beneath the waterline.

The programme is valued in 'three-digit million range' and will take place within the next 5 years, with most of the measures to be carried out by 2025.

Set for installation on Hapag-Lloyd’s 7,500 TEU Ningbo Express in Dubai in September, the retrofit is expected to being between 10 and 13 percent fuel and CO² emissions reduction.

“We aim to be climate-neutral by 2045. To reach this goal, we have set ourselves the interim target of reducing the CO2 intensity of our own ships by 30 per cent already by 2030,” says Dr. Maximilian Rothkopf, COO of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

Hapag-Lloyd is the world's fifth largest box carrier by volume with a 6.8% share of global capacity, according to data from Alphaliner.



