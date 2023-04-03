BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Climbs to Three-Week High

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Friday, with global average VLSFO prices rising to the highest level in almost three weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $4.50/mt to $612.50/mt on Friday, reaching the highest level since March 15. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $9.50/mt to $485.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index was little changed at $865/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $1.29/bl to $79.89/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $1/mt to $578/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $6.50/mt to $570.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $4/mt to $574.50/mt and at Houston they slipped by $0.50/mt to $575.50/mt.

On Monday morning Brent futures were trading up by $4.49/bl at $84.38/bl as of 9:47 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to a $33.81/mt jump in bunker prices. The oil market has surged after a surprise announcement of a cut in OPEC+ crude production over the weekend.

