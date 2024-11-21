Liquid Wind Secures €44 Million in Funding for e-Fuels Production

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has secured €44 million in Series C Funding from companies led by Uniper, HYCAP and Samsung Ventures. File Image / Pixabay

Technology firm Liquid Wind has secured €44 million of funding to put towards e-fuels production for sectors including shipping.

The firm has secured €44 million in Series C Funding from companies led by Uniper, HYCAP and Samsung Ventures, it said on Thursday.

The company will put the money towards green e-fuel production for hard-to-abate sectors including shipping.

"We are pleased to welcome Samsung Ventures as a new investor, alongside continued support from Uniper and HYCAP," CEO Claes Fredriksson said in the post.

"This backing strengthens our capacity to accelerate production and advance our vision to reduce the world's dependency on fossil fuel.

"The financing will support the development of 10 eFuel facilities by 2027 as part of our vision of reaching 500 facilities globally by 2050."