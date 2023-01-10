Delta Energy Covers 2,000 mt of Barges' 2022 CO2 Emissions With Offsets

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Carbon offsets allow companies to invest in carbon reduction projects as a means of covering their own emissions. File Image / Pixabay

Marine fuel supplier and trading firm Delta Energy covered more than 2,000 mt of its barges' CO2 emissions with offsets last year.

The firm announced in May that it would be purchasing offsets to cover the emissions produced by its barges' consumption of CO2, allowing its customers the possibility of carbon neutrality in the supply of their fuel. The company bought a total of more than 2,000 mt of CO2's worth of these offsets in total last year, it said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

"At Delta Energy we are transforming our own carbon reduction and project investment program into a wider digitalisation and optimization carbon offset service for the marine industry," the company said in the post.

"We maintain our beliefs in the voluntary carbon credit markets whilst we assist with the transition to bring a wider availability of alternative fuels to the market.

"One of our aims alongside our bunkering business in 2023 is to further bring carbon offsetting, transparency and digitalisation together in bringing innovative ideas, platforms and software to the industry and continue to reduce Delta Energy's GHG emissions."