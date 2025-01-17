Allseas Explores Nuclear Propulsion for Offshore Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Swiss offshore marine contractor Allseas is exploring the use of nuclear propulsion solutions for offshore vessels. Image Credit: Allseas

Swiss offshore marine contractor Allseas has partnered with the recently formed Nuclear Energy Maritime Organization to explore the use of nuclear propulsion solutions for offshore vessels.

"We are actively investing in R&D to explore nuclear power as sustainable propulsion solutions for offshore vessels, as we recognise the vast potential of nuclear energy in reducing emissions and advancing global clean energy goals," Allseas said in a statement on its website this week.

The company thinks small modular reactors hold significant promise for powering offshore vessels.

"During panel discussions at the OECD's New Nuclear conference in September, we highlighted the need to make nuclear more affordable through innovation and investment, a space where Allseas has a proven track record of excelling."

SMRs are compact nuclear reactors designed to generate power on a smaller scale than traditional nuclear plants, making them suitable for installation on ships where space is limited.

While nuclear holds significant promise for reducing emissions, concerns around safety and regulatory frameworks have created hurdles for its use in shipping.