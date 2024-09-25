Oilmar Hires Global Head of Trading in Dubai

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new manager was previously a senior commodity market manager for EY in London. Image Credit: Ines Trelles Effinger / LinkedIn

Marine fuel trading firm Oilmar has hired a new global head of trading.

Ines Trelles Effinger has joined the company as global head of trading in Dubai as of this month, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

The new manager was previously a senior commodity market manager for EY in London from June 2023 to this month.

She had earlier worked in various roles for Peninsula from 2011 to 2023, most recently as its head of business management in London.

"Ines's comprehensive knowledge, combined with her proven track record in trading, management, sales, and negotiation, aligns perfectly with our vision to elevate Oilmar's Global Trading Operations," the company said in the post.

"Her leadership aligns with our strategy and global ambitions."