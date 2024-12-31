BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Jumps to Four-Week High

Bunker fuel prices advanced at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO jumping to the highest level in four weeks.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $1.50/mt to $578.50/mt on Monday, reaching its highest level since December 5.

The G20-HSFO Index fell by $4/mt to $500/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $8.50/mt to $760/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures jumped by $0.20/bl to $73.99/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices gained $2/mt to $557/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $3/mt to $519.50/mt, at Fujairah they jumped by $1.50/mt to $549.50/mt, and at Houston they climbed by $5/mt to $561/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading up by $0.38/bl from the previous session's close at $74.37/bl as of 9:14 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $2.86/mt rise in bunker prices.