RightShip and Green Marine Join Forces on Sustainable Shipping

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The collaboration will involve Green Marine's certifications being displayed in the RightShip platform. File Image / Pixabay

Digital maritime platform RIghtShip and environmental certification firm Green Marine have joined forces to promote sustainable shipping.

The collaboration will involve Green Marine's certifications being displayed in the RightShip platform, giving greater visibility on ships' environmental credentials, the companies said in an emailed statement.

Shipowners with the Green Marine or Green Marine Europe certifications will have that information displayed next to their vessels' profiles on the platform.

"To earn the Green Marine certification, users must undergo an annual assessment of their environmental performance, submit to an external verification, and agree to publish their individual results," the companies said in the statement.

"This rigorous process is underpinned by a commitment to continual improvement, ensuring that certified ship owners are always striving to exceed environmental standards.

"Green Marine's comprehensive environmental program enables users to adopt concrete actions that measurably reduce their environmental footprint."