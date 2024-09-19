Monjasa Brings in Largest Ever Cohort of Trainees

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new intake is the largest since the company launched the scheme in 2018. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has hired its largest ever cohort of trainees.

A total of 13 new trainees have joined the company for 2024's version of the Monjasa Oil & Shipping Trainee programme, the company said in a statement on its website on Thursday. The new intake is the largest since the company launched the scheme in 2018.

The two-year programme includes two two-month rotations in Monjasa offices around the world, as well as courses from Danish Shipping Education.

The full list of new trainees is as follows:

Shawn Wong , Trader in Singapore

, Trader in Singapore Jia Hui Gan , Trader in Singapore

, Trader in Singapore Lynn Deng , Marketing Executive in Shanghai

, Marketing Executive in Shanghai Nikulás Guðmundsson , Trader in Dubai

, Trader in Dubai Dylan Wright , Trader in Dubai

, Trader in Dubai Simon Mejer van Vliet, Trader in Fredericia

van Vliet, Trader in Fredericia Alexander Treff Lindegaard , Trader in Fredericia

, Trader in Fredericia Niels Christensen , Trader in Copenhagen

, Trader in Copenhagen Oliver Erringsø , Trader in Limassol

, Trader in Limassol Evangelos Georgiou , Bunker Consultant in Athens

, Bunker Consultant in Athens Alan Jones , Trader in Houston

, Trader in Houston Matt Cooper , Trader in New York City

, Trader in New York City Tomas Lozano, Trader in Panama

"We are a young, dynamic company, and the MOST programme is a key asset to Monjasa's future development," Roger Dekkers, general manager for North America at Monjasa, said in the statement.

"Welcoming young talents from around the world and offering them extensive learning across our various offices will allow them to truly understand the meaning of personal business and embrace our corporate values.

"Everyone is excited about welcoming our trainees – and about seeing our New York City office becoming an integral part of the programme too."