Engineering Firm Alfa Laval Joins Methanol Institute

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Alfa Laval's FCM Methanol low-flashpoint supply system (LFSS) has been proven in over 100,000 hours of operation. Image Credit: Alfa Laval

Engineering company Alfa Laval has joined industry body the Methanol Institute.

Alfa Laval will use its membership to support the shift to green methanol as a propulsion technology for the shipping industry, it said in an emailed statement on Thursday.

Over the past two years interest has grown sharply in methanol as a bunker fuel since the decision by container shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk to run its first zero-carbon ships on methanol. Methanol is seen as a potential zero-carbon fuel in the near-term while some of the technical challenges around ammonia still need to be ironed out.

"Alfa Laval is at the cutting edge of marine methanol solutions," the company said in the statement.

"For example, the Alfa Laval FCM Methanol low-flashpoint supply system (LFSS) has been proven in over 100,000 hours of operation.

"Likewise, the company has received the industry's first approval in principle (AIP) for firing boilers with methanol.

"Because methanol changes the energy balance on board, Alfa Laval is also providing ways for vessels to become more energy efficient.

"One of these is the Alfa Laval E‑PowerPack, which converts waste heat into electricity by means of Organic Ranking Cycle (ORC) technology."