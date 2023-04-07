ABS: We're Committed to Supporting the Safe Adoption of Methanol Bunkers

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Image Credit: ABS

The American Bureau of Shipping has given heavy backing to the uptake of methanol as marine fuel following a forum with Greek Shipping leaders.

"ABS is committed to supporting the safe adoption of methanol by the industry and today's event is an aspect of that," Vassilios Kroustallis, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Business Development, said in a press release issued Wednesday.

"In this forum, we brought together a unique blend of the people, the companies and the regulators that can help us understand where we are, where we need to go and what must happen in order for long-term change to occur."

The event brought together various members from the Greek shipping industry for an in-depth analysis of the potential of methanol as a marine fuel as part of Shipping's decarbonization efforts.

Among methanol's attractions is that it has similar onboard handling characteristics to existing distillate fuels, not only easing the adoption for vessel crew but making the conversion of existing bunkering assets to methanol a viable process.

"Methanol is increasingly being recognized as a compelling alternative pathway for owners and operators," said Panos Koutsourakis, ABS Vice President, Global Sustainability.

"With practical benefits related to ease of storage and handling, tank-to-wake carbon intensity reduction, as well as a pathway to carbon neutrality through green methanol, methanol presents an immediate and promising solution."

Last year 35 methanol-powered vessels were ordered that will add to the 25 currently in operation.