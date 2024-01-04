ClassNK Adds EU-ETS Support to its GHG Emissions Management Tool

by Ship & Bunker News Team

BIMCO CII Clause Vessel Monitoring support has also been added to ClassNK ZETA. Image Credit: ClassNK

ClassNK today announced it has added EU-ETS Management support for vessels under its GHG Emissions Management Tool, ClassNK ZETA (Zero Emission Transition Accelerator).

Shipping is now included in the EU-ETS system effecgtive January 1, 2024 and requires all ships over 5,000 GT in size trading in the EU to pay for the emissions they generate.

ClassNK’s new EU-ETS-specific features allow users to display GHG emissions for both the entire fleet and individual ships that are subject to the EU-ETS, and manages the emission allowances held by the company.

It also visualizes the emissions under the EU-ETS to help support compliance requirements such as the purchasing of emission allowances.

In addition, features to support BIMCO CII Clause Vessel Monitoring have also been added to ClassNK ZETA to help support planning operations to achieve an agreed CII rating target.

With the further changes to Shipping's regulatory landscape ahead, ClassNK says it plans to add functions to aid with preparation for the FuelEU Maritime regulation, which will be introduced for EU-related voyages from 2025.