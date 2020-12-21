Carnival Takes Delivery First LNG-Powered Cruise Ship for North America

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mardi Gras is Carnival's fourth LNG-powered ship. Image Credit: Meyer Turku

Cruise giant Carnival Corporation has taken delivery of its latest cruise ship, Mardi Gras.

The vessel will be most notable for readers as being the fourth LNG-powered ship to enter the cruise industry giant's global fleet.

At 181,808 GT, she is the largest ship in Carnival's fleet, and will be the first LNG-powered ship tp operate under the Carnival Cruise Line and the first LNG-powered ship to operate in North America.

The vessel was constructed at Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland.

“We are delivering a beautiful and highly advanced ship with world-class technology such as LNG propulsion, to name just one”, said CEO of Meyer Turku, Tim Meyer.

"With these sophisticated systems, she will be one of the most environmentally friendly ships to sail the North-American waters. I am very proud of our team of shipbuilders and would like to thank everyone involved of their dedication during the building process."

The delivery follows the arrival of its third LNG-powered vessel, Iona, that joined the firm's P&O Cruises brand in October.