LNG-Fuelled LCO2 Carrier Design Wins Classification Society Approval

by Ship & Bunker News Team

KR has now awarded the design its approval in principle. Image Credit: KR

Classification society the Korean Register has awarded approval in principle to a design for an LCO2 carrier running on LNG.

The 40,000 m3 LCO2 carrier design was developed under a joint project between KR and Hyundai Heavy Industries, the classification society said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

"Under the JDP, HHI carried out the basic and structural design of the 40K CBM LCO2 carrier, while KR verified the safety and conformity of the design reviewing the class rules and international conventions," the organisation said in the statement.

"One of the main aims of the project was to explore the economic feasibility of large pressure-type CO2 storage tanks.

"To increase the size of the CO2 storage tanks, special materials with low-temperature and high-tensile need to be used instead of ordinary steel, which makes it challenging to control the thickness and weight of the tanks."