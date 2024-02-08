Laskaridis Shipping Takes on Nereus Digital Bunkers Platform

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping companies are increasingly being offered digital services to simplify and add more transparency to the bunkering process. File Image / Pixabay

Greece-based Laskaridis Shipping is digitalising its marine fuels procurement process with use of a platform from Nereus Digital Bunkers.

The firm is expected to cut its bunker operations workload by 68% through its use of the platform, Nereus Digital Bunkers said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

"This considerable efficiency boost is expected to make everyday tasks quicker and more straightforward, helping Laskaridis Shipping streamline its data driven operations," Nereus said in the statement.

"As the shipping industry evolves, Laskaridis Shipping Co. Ltd. is taking a practical step forward by incorporating the NEREUS technology.

"This move not only supports their operational goals but also shows their dedication to staying at the forefront of industry advancements."

Shipping companies are increasingly being offered digital services to simplify and add more transparency to the bunkering process. This digitalisation of the bunker industry is being driven in large part by Singapore's MPA, which is seeking to set an ambitious timeline for moving its bunker suppliers away from physical documentation.