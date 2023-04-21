BUNKER JOBS: Transparensea Fuels Seeks Broker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is based in Connecticut. Image Credit: Transparensea Fuels

Marine fuel brokerage Transparensea Fuels is seeking to hire a broker.

The firm is looking to expand its team, it said in a LinkedIn post this week. The post does not mention a specific location for the role.

"Are you looking to take the next step in your career in commercial shipping and marine fuels procurement?" the company said.

"Are you passionate about energy and fuels, both existing and emerging?

"Do you have a gift for building solid and lasting relationships with clients and suppliers around the globe?



"You might be just the person we are looking for!"

For more information and to apply for the role, click here.