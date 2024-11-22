BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Derivatives Analyst in Canary Islands

The company is looking for candidates with strong knowledge of financial instruments and financial risk management, as well as fluent English. Image Credit: Peninsula

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a derivatives analyst in Las Palmas.

The company is looking for candidates with strong knowledge of financial instruments and financial risk management, as well as fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Manage the differentials exposure generated of sales contracts.

Set up and monitor quoting procedures (validity, volume tolerances, overnight, cancellations…)

Promote and quote term contracts.

Perform market analysis for the team to support the business strategy.

Have a good understand of the structured products Peninsula offers.

Adhere to all procedures/processes & policies with regard to usage of Company information systems, including CRM, trading platform, etc.

Put in place and help improve current procedures.

Buy side supply contracts creation.

Sales contract Cancelations & amendments helpdesk

Account statement performance

Mismatch contract payment Management

Develop partnership with Supply Desks & IDS to take advantage of competitors favourable prices

