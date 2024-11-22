BUNKER JOBS: Peninsula Seeks Derivatives Analyst in Canary Islands

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday November 22, 2024

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Peninsula is seeking to hire a derivatives analyst in Las Palmas.

The company is looking for candidates with strong knowledge of financial instruments and financial risk management, as well as fluent English, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Manage the differentials exposure generated of sales contracts.
  • Set up and monitor quoting procedures (validity, volume tolerances, overnight, cancellations…)
  • Promote and quote term contracts.
  • Perform market analysis for the team to support the business strategy.
  • Have a good understand of the structured products Peninsula offers.
  • Adhere to all procedures/processes & policies with regard to usage of Company information systems, including CRM, trading platform, etc.
  • Put in place and help improve current procedures.
  • Buy side supply contracts creation.
  • Sales contract Cancelations & amendments helpdesk
  • Account statement performance
  • Mismatch contract payment Management
  • Develop partnership with Supply Desks & IDS to take advantage of competitors favourable prices

For more information, click here.

