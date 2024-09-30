Israeli Targets Yemeni Ports for Airstrikes

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Israeli aircraft attacked the ports of Ras Isa and Hodeidah on Sunday. File Image / Pixabay

Israel's military targeted two ports in Yemen for airstrikes on Sunday in an apparent response to missiles fired by the Houthi movement at its territory.

Israeli aircraft attacked the ports of Ras Isa and Hodeidah on Sunday, Al Jazeera reported. At least four people are understood to have died in the attacks.

Power outages across Hodeidah followed the attacks.

Commercial ships operating near Yemen have been coming under attack from the country's Houthi movement over the past ten months in a response to the conflict in Gaza.

Several leading shipping companies have been avoiding the region altogether, taking longer routes around Africa rather than using the Suez Canal. This is likely to deliver a significant boost to bunker demand and freight markets while the current situation continues.