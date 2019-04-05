SGMF Warns on Leaks During LNG Bunkering

SGMF issues Formal Safety Notice (FSN).Image Credit: SGMF

Society for Gas as Marine Fuel (SGMF) today issued a new safety notice in response to concerns over LNG leaks during bunkering operations using certain types of coupling systems.

"SGMF Secretariat has received several reports of leakages from dry-disconnect/connect couplings (also known as quick connect/disconnect systems) in service during LNG bunkering operations for 6” and 8” nominal diameter bunkering lines," the LNG bunker advocacy group explained.

"It is understood that differential movement between supply and receiving bunkering equipment is causing leakages at the dry-disconnect/connect coupling sealing face/surface. It is not clear that any design loads are being exceeded whilst this movement is occurring, however it is causing the coupling to leak."

So far, all reported cases have been detected and dealt with safely, it added.

SGMF recommends steps are taken to ensure couplings are not overloaded during bunkering operations, and for sizes 6” and above, the equipment be fully supported throughout the transfer operation.

Beyond the safety aspect, the situation will presumably also be of concern to those worried about unaccounted fugitive emissions during LNG bunkering procedures as part of assessing LNG bunker's well-to-wake GHG performance.

The Formal Safety Notice (FSN) can be read in full here: https://s3-eu-west-1.amazonaws.com/sgmf-live/ml/data/4e9dc98494986e4318f0f893185215c7.pdf