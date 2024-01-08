Cruise Industry Wants Faster Access to Funding for Sustainable Shipbuilding

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Caroline Laurent, Director General, Europe, CLIA. Image Credit: CLIA / LR

The Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) today called for faster access to funding for sustainable shipbuilding, something it believes will be a key to the sectors' energy transition ambitions.

The development of port and shoreside infrastructure is also needed "to keep the transition a fair and equitable one." it added.

"Recognising the importance of the cruise value chain for the European maritime industry, it is vital to enable faster access to funding for sustainable shipbuilding and maritime equipment manufacturing to support Europe's world-leading position. This will require deployment of sustainable maritime fuels and new technologies to help the sector decarbonise," says Marie-Caroline Laurent, Director General, Europe, CLIA.

"Implementation of the EU Green Deal to support decarbonisation of cruise will need to ensure adequate port infrastructures are in place. Investment in shoreside electricity must be made available and the development, scale-up and availability of sustainable maritime fuels and related infrastructure must be promoted."