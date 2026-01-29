Wartsila to Equip Molslinjen's New Ferry with Electric Propulsion System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Wartsila will provide propulsion systems for all three battery-electric ferries being built for the Danish operator. Image Credit: Wartsila

Marine technology firm Wartsila will supply a fully integrated electric propulsion system for a new high-speed battery-electric ferry being built for Danish operator Molslinjen.

Wartsila will provide the propulsion package, including electric motors, waterjets, energy management and automation systems, and its propulsion control system, it said in an email statement on Thursday.

The equipment will be installed on a catamaran ferry under construction at Australia-based shipbuilder Incat in Tasmania.

The vessel will be the third in a series of battery-electric ferries ordered by Molslinjen, with Wartsila technology fitted on all three ships.

Each ferry will be 129 m long and 30.5 m wide, with capacity for up to 1,483 passengers and 500 cars.

The vessels are intended for the Kattegat route and are scheduled to enter service in 2027 and 2028.

Wartsila said equipment for the third vessel is due to be delivered to the shipyard in 2027.