Methanol Bunkering Coming to Yacht Segment

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Classification society Bureau Veritas has given its initial endorsement to shipyard company Feadship to develop methanol-fuelled yachts. Image Credit: Bureau Veritas

Yachts may be the next shipping segment to take on methanol as an alternative bunker fuel.

Classification society Bureau Veritas has given its initial endorsement to shipyard company Feadship to develop methanol-fuelled yachts, Dubravka Zaja, a ship type manager for Bureau Veritas, said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

"Bureau Veritas is proud to award Feadship Approval in Principle for methanol storage and use as fuel on yachts," Zaja said in the post.

Methanol is rapidly gaining in popularity as an alternative marine fuel, driven in large part by the container segment's confidence in it, with orders of methanol-fuelled tonnage now coming in regularly from a variety of shipping segments. The main challenge for this market will be the scaling-up of green methanol supply in time to meet the needs of the new ships as they are delivered.