Inaugural MFA Bunker Workshop Opens in London

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The event is being held in London on October 3. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Delegates have gathered for the first Marine Fuels Alliance bunker workshop in London, arranged in collaboration with Ship & Bunker.

The event is being held in London on October 3, with around 40 delegates split into groups discussing themes relevant to the industry group's work for its members.

The main themes under discussion are decarbonisation, digitalisation, risk, operations and technical issues.

"We want to hear it from you; be open, be honest, give your experience and say where you think there are issues in your in your sector," Anthony Mollet, executive officer of the MFA, said in opening remarks at the event.

"I'll assess that, and then the outcome will be our strategy for the year ahead."