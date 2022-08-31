ZIM Signs $1 Billion LNG Bunker Deal with Shell

by Ship & Bunker News Team

LNG. File Image. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker.

ZIM today announced it has signed a ten-year LNG bunkering deal with Shell NA LNG, LLC (Shell) worth more then $1 billion.

The LNG will be used to fuel ten LNG-fueled 15,000 TEU vessels that will be deployed on ZIM's flagship ZIM Container Service Pacific (ZCP), on the Asia to USEC trade.

The vessels are expected to enter into service during 2023-2024 and will be transporting goods from China and South Korea to US East Coast and the Caribbean, ZIM said in a press release issued today.

"Our growing LNG-powered fleet will enable ZIM to be more carbon and cost efficient, while improving our competitive position, particularly on the strategic Asia to USEC trade, and allowing customers to reduce their carbon footprint," said Eli Glickman, ZIM President & CEO.

ZIM joins a number of its peers in switching from conventional oil to LNG bunkers, with environmental considerations key to the move.

"For ZIM, on the basis that LNG emits ~20% less GHG emissions when compared to conventional marine fuels, using LNG on these ten ships is equivalent to having two out of the ten vessels in the fleet with zero emission," ZIM said.

ZIM is the world's 10th largest carrier by TEUs with a 2% share of the global capacity, according to industry specialists Alphaliner.