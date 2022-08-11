MAN Energy Solutions Studies Duel-Fuel Methanol Engine Retrofits

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The project with start with an initial feasibility study. Image Credit: MAN ES

Engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions is leading a project looking into the possibility of retrofitting its engines to make them capable of running on both conventional bunkers and methanol.

The firm has signed a memorandum of understanding with Stena subsidiary Stena Teknik and methanol producer Proman to cooperate on a project to retrofit MAN 48/60 engines, it said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The project with start with an initial feasibility study investigating methanol combustion according to the Otto combustion principle with MeOH port fuel injection, according to the statement.

"Upon successful completion of the feasibility study, the second phase would involve the retrofit of the engine(s), commissioning and field testing," the company said in the statement.

"The third and final phase would then involve the completion of field testing, and engine handover for commercial operation."