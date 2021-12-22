Chemoil Brand Disappears From US With Terminals Acquisition

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chemoil Terminals is based in Long Beach. File Image / Pixabay

The Chemoil brand -- once one of the most recognisable names among bunkering firms -- is set to disappear from its former home in the US after the acquisition of Chemoil Terminals this week.

An investor group has bought Long Beach-based oil products storage company Chemoil Terminals and is set to rename it Olympus Terminals, the group said in a press release on Tuesday.

"This is an end of an era," Adrian Tolson, former VP for sales and marketing at Chemoil and now director of consultancy BLUE Insight, said in a LinkedIn post.

"With the sale of Chemoil Terminals, the Chemoil name will finally disappear from the US and from the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, where it all began."

The Chemoil brand has largely disappeared from marine fuel markets since parent company Glencore took the firm private in 2014.

But the name still exists outside of America in the GPS Chemoil Terminal in Fujairah, Christophe El Kati, head of marine and bunkers at the Oman Oil Marketing Company, said on LinkedIn.