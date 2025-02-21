MSC Cruises' LNG-Fuelled Ship Wraps Up Sea Trials Ahead of Launch

by Ship & Bunker News Team

MSC Cruises' third LNG-fuelled cruise ship has completed its sea trials and is on track for an official launch in April. Image Credit: MSC Cruises

MSC Cruises has completed deep sea trials of its third LNG-fuelled cruise ship MSC World America in the Atlantic Ocean.

The trials evaluated the vessel's engine performance, manoeuvrability, fuel consumption and safety systems, marking a crucial step toward its scheduled launch in April, MSC Cruises said in a statement on its website on Wednesday.

The 216,638 GT MSC World America will now sail to the Chantiers de l'Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire for final preparations.

Once complete, the LNG-fuelled vessel will make its way to the MSC Cruise Terminal in Port Miami, where it is set to officially launch on April 9.

It will be deployed in the Caribbean Sea.

The company also expects to launch another LNG-fuelled cruise ship next year.

The global LNG-fuelled fleet is made up of 657 vessels, with 24 of them being cruise ships, according to classification society DNV.