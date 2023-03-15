US Firm Takes on Boxship Converted to Run on LNG

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel was originally named Wes Amelie, and was the first container ship to be retrofitted to dual-fuelled LNG propulsion, in 2017. Image Credit: Seaboard Marine

US shipping firm Seaboard Marine has taken on its first ship capable of using LNG as bunker fuel.

The firm bunkered the 1,000 TEU feeder vessel Seaboard Blue with LNG for the first time on Sunday, taking on gas from Shell at Miami, it said in a statement on its website this week.

The vessel was originally named Wes Amelie, and was the first container ship to be retrofitted to dual-fuelled LNG propulsion, in 2017.

"The Seaboard Blue is a key new component to Seaboard's fleet transformation," Eddie Gonzalez, CEO of Seaboard Marine, said in the statement.

"The recent purchase of this LNG-powered ship not only demonstrates Seaboard Marine's ongoing commitment to sustainability but also to providing reliable service to our customers.

"As South Florida's premier ocean carrier, we are grateful for the level of support we have received from Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, PortMiami, Shell, the United States Coast Guard, and the Biscayne Bay Pilots."