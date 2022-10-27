Famoil Adds Bunker Delivery Vessel in Peru

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel will supply VLSFO and HSFO at the ports of Talara, Paita, Bayovar, Salaverry, Chimbote, Pisco, San Nicolas, Matarani and Ilo. Image Credit: Famoil

Marine fuel supplier Famoil has added a bunker delivery vessel to its operation in Peru.

The firm has added the tanker Ecomar II to its fleet, a company representative told Ship & Bunker on Thursday. The vessel will supply VLSFO and HSFO at the ports of Talara, Paita, Bayovar, Salaverry, Chimbote, Pisco, San Nicolas, Matarani and Ilo.

"Famoil sees Matarani as likely to become a southern hub as it is the midpoint between Callao (Peru) and Valparaiso (Chile), and represents a logical option from bulk carries picking up mineral from Chile and Peru to then travel far east," the representative said.

The firm is now the only physical supplier offering VLSFO, HSFO and ULSD by both barge and truck along Peru's coast. The company resumed HSFO supply at Callao in June after a two-year gap where the product was not available.

Contact details for Famoil are as follows:

Phone -- +51 939022784

Email -- trading@famoil.com