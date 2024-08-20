Trinidad Sees Growing Methanol Bunker Sales

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chemical producer Proman supplied the Stena Prosperous with methanol bunkers at Point Lisas on August 16. File Image / Pixabay

Sales of methanol as a marine fuel are on the increase in Trinidad.

Chemical producer Proman supplied the Stena Prosperous with methanol bunkers at Point Lisas on August 16, and will supply the Stena Pro Patria in the coming days, the firm said in an emailed statement on Monday.

After the second operation the company will have supplied 2,100 mt of methanol bunkers in August, and 12,500 mt over the past 12 months.

"Methanol is increasingly becoming a mainstream marine fuel as ship owners understand its versatility and cleaner burning properties," Anita Gajadhar, executive director for marketing and logistics at Proman, said in the statement.

"Because every methanol molecule is the same, no matter what feedstock it is produced from, it can be blended as production of green methanol is ramped up over time, providing a pathway to net zero.

"Stena Prosperous' journey from Singapore to Trinidad has showcased this and the ability of ship owners to meet the trajectory of greenhouse gas emissions reductions required by the IMO and regulatory frameworks such as Fuel EU Maritime with methanol."