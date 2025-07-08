KMG Launches Singapore's First Electric Tugboat Ahead of 2030 Deadline

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The battery-powered tug will begin operations in Q1 2026, supporting Singapore’s push for a net-zero harbour craft mandate. Image Credit: KMG

Kuok Maritime Group (KMG) has launched Singapore’s first fully electric tugboat, marking a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to meet its 2030 target for all new harbour craft to be compatible with net-zero emissions.

The battery-powered vessel is set to begin operations in Singapore waters in the first quarter of 2026, the firm said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The launch supports the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s (MPA) requirement for all new harbour craft operating in its waters to be fully electric, capable of using B100 biofuels, or compatible with net-zero fuels by 2030.

“With a 50-ton bollard pull and powered by a 3 MWh lithium-titanium-oxide (LTO) battery system, the E-Tug is engineered for demanding towage operations while eliminating emissions at the point of use,” KMG said.

The tugboat is designed with provisions to allow future retrofitting for methanol or ammonia propulsion.

While electric propulsion is gaining traction in the inland and short-sea segments, the technology has yet to scale up to large ocean-going vessels, which require significantly more power and endurance.