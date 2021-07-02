BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Panama

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Friday July 2, 2021

Global bunker supplier Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader for its Panama City office.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, a relevant education and preferably experience from the shipping, maritime, oil or bunker industries, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The posting lists the following areas of focus for the role:

  • Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers and suppliers
  • Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions
  • Liaising with key accounts on orders and physical supply coordination
  • Build and nurture personal relations with our suppliers
  • Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery
  • Communicate and coordinate with global offices on inquiries, orders and coordination of supply in Americas

The deadline for applications is July 31. For more information, click here.

