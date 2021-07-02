BUNKER JOBS: Monjasa Seeks Trader in Panama

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The new hire will join Monjasa's office in Panama City. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global bunker supplier Monjasa is seeking to hire a trader for its Panama City office.

The company is looking for candidates with fluent English, a relevant education and preferably experience from the shipping, maritime, oil or bunker industries, it said in a job posting on LinkedIn on Thursday.

The posting lists the following areas of focus for the role:

Develop and maintain a solid and stable portfolio of customers and suppliers

Ensure optimal customer satisfaction by building strong personal relations and providing specialist advice in bunker solutions

Liaising with key accounts on orders and physical supply coordination

Build and nurture personal relations with our suppliers

Provide internal support by surveying ports/regions, tracking vessel movements, and coordinating fuel delivery

Communicate and coordinate with global offices on inquiries, orders and coordination of supply in Americas

The deadline for applications is July 31. For more information, click here.