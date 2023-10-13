Bunker Operations Suspended in Brazil's São Marco Bay Over Licensing Dispute

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker One's operations in the area are carried out by its subsidiary Nova Offshore, using its chartered barge the China Spirit. Image Credit: Bunker One

Bunkering operations in São Marco Bay in the north of Brazil have been suspended over a licensing dispute with local authorities, shortly after Bunker One launched a physical supply operation there.

As Ship & Bunker reported last month, Bunker One has entered into a strategic partnership with producer Acelen to launch an anchorage bunkering operation off the Port of Itaqui in São Marcos Bay.

But on October 11, Alexandre Roberto Januario of the Port Authority of Marinhao in Brazil's navy wrote a notice to the local shipping community saying bunker operations in the area were suspended.

"We hereby inform that the carrying out of bunkering operations in São Marco Bay, inside or outside the anchorage areas, is prohibited until authorisation is issued by this port authority," Januario wrote in the notice.

"Failure to comply with this determination will result in a violation of the rules of the Maritime Authority, subject to the application of administrative measures to all participants in the operation, which includes supplying and receiving vessels and those that provide any type of support."

Flavio Ribeiro, CEO of Bunker One Brazil, said he was surprised by the decision but expected a resolution within a few days.

"We have been surprised with this unexplainable action from the Harbor Master since, both companies - Bunker One and Acelen - have diligently covered and interacted with several authorities in different instances - federal and state - to present the project and discuss multiple variables," Ribeiro told Ship & Bunker on Friday.

"Last week, I spent some days in Sao Luís, Maranhao State's capital where the Complex of Itaqui is located.

"I met with the Secretary of Economic Development and former State Governor, who was thrilled with the success and the recovery of Itaqui's strategic role as a bunkering location as well as with the economic impact that this would bring to the region in terms of incremental business opportunities for related stakeholders.

"Also celebrated with the local agents Association their positive impact in resuming bunkering activities at outer anchorage in Itaqui which is something that has been suspended by Petrobras since 2016.

"I was even with the Harbor Master himself and his staff whom we have been diligently communicating for a long time and as per local procedure, officially informing each operation with the required notice so in absolute compliance with local requirements.

"Therefore such messages was totally unexpected and finds no grounds in any legal aspect.

"Regulations are a very important and sensitive matter to me, individually, as I am the founder and president of ABRABUNKER - Brazilian Bunkering Association, which represents multiple members in several States in Brazil from our bunkering community across the entire supply chain and neglecting any existing rules would be totally against our values.

"We want, on the other hand to further promote regulations bringing to Brazil the latest in safer, cleaner and most developed protocols we find globally.

"We believe this situation will be resolved within the next days provided that there are no grounds for such action and this new venture is vital for the shipping industry as well."