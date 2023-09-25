Bunker One Adds Physical Supply Operation Off Brazil's Port of Itaqui

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The bunker operations will be carried out by Bunker One subsidiary Nova Offshore, using its chartered barge the China Spirit. Image Credit: Bunker One

Global marine fuel supplier Bunker One has joined forces with a local partner in Brazil to launch a physical supply operation off the Port of Itaqui.

The company has entered into a strategic partnership with producer Acelen to launch an anchorage bunkering operation off the Port of Itaqui, it said in an emailed statement on Monday.

The two companies will launch the operation in the anchorage area of the Port of Itaqui in São Marcos Bay from this month, and see this as the first step in increasing activity in the region.

"This partnership will boost Bunker One's operations in Brazil by approximately 30 per cent," Flavio Ribeiro, CEO of Bunker One Brazil, said in the statement.

"And it's not just about another line of business or geographic area covered, but the beginning of a promising alliance that has the potential to offer new solutions for the shipping industry in Latin America."

The bunker operations will be carried out by Bunker One subsidiary Nova Offshore, using its chartered barge the China Spirit.

Acelen owns the Mataripe refinery in Brazil.