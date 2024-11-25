Mexico's Manzanillo to be Largest Port in Latin America After Expansion

by Ship & Bunker News Team

As well as four container terminals, the Mexican port is expected to have piers for refined oil products handling. File Image / Pixabay

The authorities in Mexico are planning a significant expansion of the port of Manzanillo, making it the largest in Latin America.

The $3 billion project will see Manzanillo's container capacity more than double to 10 million TEU, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced last week.

The expansion would make Manzanillo the largest container port in Latin America, and the 15th-largest in the world.

The project is expected to be completed in 2030.

As well as four container terminals, the port is expected to have piers for refined oil products handling. The site will be expanded to cover 1,700 hectares, up from its current footprint of 450 hectares.