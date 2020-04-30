Panama Bunker Sales Little Changed in March Despite Coronavirus

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker sales in Panama appear resilient so far this year. File Image / Pixabay

Bunker sales in Panama were little changed in March despite the COVID-19 pandemic starting to disrupt the global shipping industry.

Total sales slipped by 0.4% from March 2019, but were 1.2% higher than February's levels at 448,093 mt in March, according to the Panama Maritime Authority (AMP).

The number of ships bunkered in Panama climbed to 644, from 563 a year earlier, meaning the average stem size sank by 12.9% on the year to 799 mt.

Very low sulfur fuel oil demand gained 1.9% from February's levels to 353,436 mt, while high sulfur fuel oil sales lost 15.4% on the month to 34,760 mt.

Marine diesel oil sales rose by 8.8% on the month to 59,897 mt.