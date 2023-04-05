BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Trade Support in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Wednesday April 5, 2023

Hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a trade support in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with an analytical mindset and preferably experience in trade support or middle office roles, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

  • Monitor contract performance, order entry and help with demand / supply operational execution
  • Pricing out of contracts and ensure customers and suppliers paid correctly
  • Ensure compliance policy is followed when the front office enters deals and administer the contracts afterwards
  • Responsible for the order entry and management of customer orders
  • Production of weekly/monthly management reports (Overdues, Sales Volume, Claims/Disputes, Write offs etc.)
  • Perform administration support on claim management

