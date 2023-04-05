BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Trade Support in Houston

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The role is based in KPI OceanConnect's Houston office. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect

Hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a trade support in Houston.

The company is looking for candidates with an analytical mindset and preferably experience in trade support or middle office roles, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.

The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:

Monitor contract performance, order entry and help with demand / supply operational execution

Pricing out of contracts and ensure customers and suppliers paid correctly

Ensure compliance policy is followed when the front office enters deals and administer the contracts afterwards

Responsible for the order entry and management of customer orders

Production of weekly/monthly management reports (Overdues, Sales Volume, Claims/Disputes, Write offs etc.)

Perform administration support on claim management

