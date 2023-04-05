Americas News
BUNKER JOBS: KPI OceanConnect Seeks Trade Support in Houston
Wednesday April 5, 2023
The role is based in KPI OceanConnect's Houston office. Image Credit: KPI OceanConnect
Hybrid marine fuels firm KPI OceanConnect is seeking to hire a trade support in Houston.
The company is looking for candidates with an analytical mindset and preferably experience in trade support or middle office roles, it said in a job advertisement on LinkedIn.
The advertisement lists the following responsibilities for the role:
- Monitor contract performance, order entry and help with demand / supply operational execution
- Pricing out of contracts and ensure customers and suppliers paid correctly
- Ensure compliance policy is followed when the front office enters deals and administer the contracts afterwards
- Responsible for the order entry and management of customer orders
- Production of weekly/monthly management reports (Overdues, Sales Volume, Claims/Disputes, Write offs etc.)
- Perform administration support on claim management
