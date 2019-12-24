GCC Bunkers Inks Exclusive Galveston Bunker Supply Deal

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Zach Stansbury, Senior Trader, GCC Bunkers. Image Credit: GCC Bunkers

Houston-based GCC Bunkers has signed an agreement with Texas International Terminals in Galveston, Texas to become the exclusive bunker supplier at the terminal.



The supplier will immediately offer 0.5%S VLSFO ex-pipe and 0.1%S MGO by barge, and beginning in Q2 2020 also offer MGO ex-pipe.



The supply deal follows an earlier processing agreement reached by the pair in August that covers the production of both IMO2020 grade fuel and emissions control area (ECA) compliant 0.10% sulfur gasoil.



“Offering bunkering services to our customers at Texas International Terminals was a natural next step in our progression as a growing supplier of marine fuels in the US Gulf Coast," GCC Bunkers’ Commercial Director, Zach Stansbury, told Ship & Bunker.



"Our customers will have access to the highest quality low-sulfur marine fuels - both VLSFO 0.5% and MGO 0.1% - being produced direct from our processing agreement at Texas International Terminals.”



Readers can direct inquiries to: Marketing@GCCBunkers.com