Harvey Gulf to Run PSV on Bio-LNG and Battery Power

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company is seeking to offer platform supply vessels with a smaller carbon footprint. Image Credit: Harvey Gulf International Marine

Louisiana-based Harvey Gulf International Marine has announced its intention to run one of its platform supply vessels solely on battery power and bio-LNG.

The firm has already started running the ship on bio-LNG and battery power only, with MDO as backup, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The bio-LNG being used is a blend of recaptured swine and dairy farm gas from pigs and cows combined with conventional fossil LNG.

"We always knew the day would come when investors and customers would demand low-, or in this case, carbon-neutral, zero-emission platform supply vessels," Shane Guidry, CEO of Harvey Gulf, said in the statement.

"Harvey owns the only ones in the world operating today.

"For those oil companies that really want to do all they can to reduce emissions while drilling for oil, we have boats that they can now charter to deliver the drilling rigs' needs while burning carbon-neutral fuel."