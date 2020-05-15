Chevron Launches US Gulf Coast Offshore Bunkering Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Chevron is now offering MGO 12 nautical miles offshore across all USGC locations. File Image / Pixabay

Chevron today announced the launch of a new MGO bunker supply venture serving the US Gulf Coast (USGC) Offshore market.

The energy major is offering its ISO-F-DMA product for bunker deliveries 12 nautical miles offshore across all USGC locations.

Deliveries are being made via the 11,000 dwt Uni Tankers' owned Erria Swan, which has been brought in specifically for the new venture.

The new USGC offshore service adds to Chevron Marine Fuels' existing operations in the region that include Houston, New Orleans, Mobile, and Pascagoula.