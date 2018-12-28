NOLA-Based Progressive Barge Line Sells Bunker Business to Savage

The Mississippi River. File Image / Pixabay

The assets of New Orleans-based bunker barge company Progressive Barge Line (PBL) have been acquired by Utah-based Savage Inland Marine.

The deal includes the acquisition of seven boats, 12 barges, and two New Orleans area fleets on the Mississippi River, lifting Savage's marine fleet to 100 liquid tank barges, 42 dry cargo barges, and 48 boats.

Some 60 of PBL's staff will also move Savage as part of the acquisition that also includes warehouse and office facilities.

"We're excited to grow our inland marine business through the acquisition of Progressive's young fleet of well-maintained inland tank barges and towboats," said Kirk Aubry, Savage President & CEO.

"We're also pleased to welcome new Team Members to Savage who will contribute to the success of our Customers and the Company."

Former PBL President Terry James Boffone, described as an "icon in the local marine towing industry," passed away earlier this year.