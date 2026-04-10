Port of Houston Conducts First US Ship-to-Ship Methanol Bunkering

by Ship & Bunker News Team

AP Moller Maersk's dual-fuel ship bunkered 2,000 mt of the fuel at the port. Image Credit: US Coast Guard

The Port of Houston carried out its first ship-to-ship methanol bunkering in the US, with A.P Moller Maersk’s dual-fuel ship taking on the fuel.

The container ship, Tangier Maersk, was bunkered with 2,000 mt of methanol, the US Coast Guard said in a statement on its website on March 30.

The Coast Guard, along with its specialist gas carrier unit, monitored the process to ensure it was carried out safely.

The operation followed several months of planning with industry partners, including Maersk and Kirby Marine.

The fuel was delivered using the barge Kirby 29067.

"We are excited to safely facilitate this bunkering operation and the potential it promises for the future of the United States as a premier provider for alternative fuels,” Scott Mercurio, gas carrier inspector of the US Coast Guard, said.

Methanol is one of several cleaner fuel options being explored by the shipping industry as it looks to cut emissions and move away from traditional fuel oil.